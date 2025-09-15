Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,141 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 97.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 106,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

