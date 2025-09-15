Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IRON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $1,819,161.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,447,711.94. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $119,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,441. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,051. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

