Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF $GUMI Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GUMI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 55.56% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter.

GUMI stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

The Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF (GUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on municipal securities, which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of .5 years (about 6 months) GUMI was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

