Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XAUMF opened at $6.96 on Monday. Goldmoney has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

