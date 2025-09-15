Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Gossamer Bio Price Performance
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%.The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.
