Griffin Securities Predicts Reduced Earnings for Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.69. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $425.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.39 and its 200-day moving average is $507.16. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

