Haywood Securities Upgrades High Tide (CVE:HIT) to Strong-Buy

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide (CVE:HIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

High Tide Price Performance

HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.