Haywood Securities Upgrades High Tide (CVE:HIT) to Strong-Buy

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide (CVE:HIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
High Tide Price Performance
HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.