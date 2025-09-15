Haywood Securities Upgrades High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) to Strong-Buy

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on High Tide

High Tide Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.58.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in High Tide by 82,976.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.