Head-To-Head Analysis: Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Calumet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Calumet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Calumet has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet -11.09% N/A -12.65% Berry 0.60% 5.27% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet $4.19 billion 0.36 -$222.00 million ($5.22) -3.33 Berry $701.91 million 0.37 $19.25 million $0.07 47.29

Berry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calumet. Calumet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Calumet and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50

Calumet currently has a consensus price target of $18.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Berry has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Calumet.

Summary

Berry beats Calumet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

