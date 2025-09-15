Head to Head Comparison: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 0.56% 12.49% 3.28% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 95.0% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and Globavend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 0.00 Globavend 1 0 0 1 2.50

Globavend has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,453.40%. Given Globavend’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globavend is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Globavend”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $138.25 million 0.91 $660,000.00 $0.03 119.67 Globavend $16.54 million 0.02 $1.34 million N/A N/A

Globavend has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Globavend on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

