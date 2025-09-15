Head to Head Review: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) versus Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Medalist Diversified REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.04 billion 1.36 $16.14 million $0.63 23.36 Medalist Diversified REIT $9.73 million 1.88 $30,000.00 ($1.81) -7.49

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenia Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 3 0 2.40 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 5.86% 4.95% 2.19% Medalist Diversified REIT -23.54% -10.25% -2.97%

Risk and Volatility

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.