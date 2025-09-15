HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $119.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.7692.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

HQY stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 97,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 114,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

