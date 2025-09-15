Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Receives $30.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.8750.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $25.08 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 180.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 208,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

