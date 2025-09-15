Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

