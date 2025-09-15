Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $56.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.8889.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 3,318.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,228,000 after buying an additional 351,610 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

