ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 28.8% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.23 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.19). 44,749,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 8,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,570.67 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
