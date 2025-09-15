ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 28.8% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.23 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.19). 44,749,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 8,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,570.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
