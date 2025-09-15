ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 28.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.23 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.19). Approximately 44,749,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 8,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.15).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 28.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,570.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.91.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

