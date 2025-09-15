Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 1,728 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 89,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,725,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter. CBM Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 84.0% in the first quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Apple Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

