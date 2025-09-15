Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $78.87 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

