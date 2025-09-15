Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

