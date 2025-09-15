Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $172.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.54 and a fifty-two week high of $436.99.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The business had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

