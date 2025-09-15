Inspire Investing LLC Sells 282 Shares of FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. FB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

