Inspire Investing LLC Sells 440 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 14,655.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.79. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Community Financial System’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Financial System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $88,387.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,606.66. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

