Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $143.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

