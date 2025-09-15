Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $27.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.1111.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 1,059,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 863,363 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,447,000 after buying an additional 561,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

