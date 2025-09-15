Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 139 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

