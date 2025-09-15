Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.58.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
