Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

