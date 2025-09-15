iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30,586.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $361.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $362.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

