Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 30,122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8%

HON stock opened at $211.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

