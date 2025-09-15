JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Short Interest Up 181.7% in August

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

JPRE stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.