JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.
JTC Stock Up 12.7%
JTC Company Profile
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
