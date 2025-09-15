JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Get JTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

Get Our Latest Report on JTC

JTC Stock Up 12.7%

JTC Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 900.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.