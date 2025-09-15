JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).
Several brokerages have commented on JTC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
