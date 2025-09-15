JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Get JTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JTC

JTC Trading Up 12.7%

JTC Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 952.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 900.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

(Get Free Report)

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.