JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

JTC Stock Up 12.7%

JTC Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.22.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

See Also

