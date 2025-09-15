JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). Approximately 3,510,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).
JTC has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,208.33.
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
