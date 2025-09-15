Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,295 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,784 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,364,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,669,000 after buying an additional 597,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.