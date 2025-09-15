Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $126.25 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

