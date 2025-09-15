Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $38,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $257.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.56 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

