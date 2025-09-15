Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,085 MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.1%

MSM stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

