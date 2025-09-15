Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $102.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

