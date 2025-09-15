Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Teradyne by 22.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $112.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

