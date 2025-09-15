Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,728 Owens Corning Inc $OC

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $152.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

