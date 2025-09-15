Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 311 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,805,000 after buying an additional 716,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $383,139,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,027,000 after buying an additional 638,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.0%

SPOT stock opened at $696.91 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $337.15 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.