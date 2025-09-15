Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 692 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BLD stock opened at $417.35 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $445.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.02 and its 200 day moving average is $335.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

View Our Latest Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.