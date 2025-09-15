Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 784 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $303.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $304.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

