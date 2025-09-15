Kera Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 821,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,991,000 after purchasing an additional 304,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.6%

ESS opened at $267.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.