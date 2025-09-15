Kera Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,037,739 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

PINS stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

