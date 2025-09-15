Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.79.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

