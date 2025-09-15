Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 101.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $938.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $980.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $886.34 and its 200 day moving average is $739.91.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.